Oneida County Public Market now taking online orders for curbside pickup

UTICA, N.Y. – The Cornell Cooperative Extension has made it more convenient to shop at the Oneida County Public Market – by launching a website to preorder items.
Shoppers can now order items online and pick them up on market Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the E-commerce table or via curbside pickup.
The online store opens for shopping at 5 p.m. the Monday after the last market and closes at 5 p.m. the Thursday before the next market.
Customers should add a note to their online order indicating curbside pickup if that’s how they plan to receive their order, and call 315-601-9509 upon arriving at the station.
Online shoppers will also have a chance to win a gift basket.
To check out the online store, click here.
The Oneida County Public Market runs every other Saturday through April 30.