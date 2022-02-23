 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by residual melting snow and/or ice jams
continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and there is
still considerable ice in some watercourses. Ice jams could
develop rapidly and cause significant flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Oneida County Public Market now taking online orders for curbside pickup

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County Public Market online pickup

UTICA, N.Y. – The Cornell Cooperative Extension has made it more convenient to shop at the Oneida County Public Market – by launching a website to preorder items.

Shoppers can now order items online and pick them up on market Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the E-commerce table or via curbside pickup.

The online store opens for shopping at 5 p.m. the Monday after the last market and closes at 5 p.m. the Thursday before the next market.

Customers should add a note to their online order indicating curbside pickup if that’s how they plan to receive their order, and call 315-601-9509 upon arriving at the station.

Online shoppers will also have a chance to win a gift basket.

To check out the online store, click here.

The Oneida County Public Market runs every other Saturday through April 30.

Recommended for you