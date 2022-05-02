Oneida County searching for applicants during National Correctional Officers Week

This is the week to thank and show appreciation for the correctional officers for their hard work and dedication.
National Correctional Officers Week was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to honor those who choose to work in a tough job with one of the highest rates of occupational injuries.
Oneida County is in search of new corrections officers and there is an upcoming exam this June.
The starting salary is $37,000 and increases to $43,000 upon successful completion of basic training.
The deadline to apply is Friday, May 6. For more information on the requirements and qualifications, click here.