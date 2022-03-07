Oneida County Sheriff’s Department looking to fill vacant positions

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for applicants to fill vacancies. Jobs are available in corrections, courts, patrol, and municipal security.
Rob Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff, said there are multiple positions available that require many different skill sets.
Maciol said, "We currently have about 72 vacancies in the correctional facility, but we are currently seeking out both full-time and part-time people. The ones we struggle the most with are Corrections Officer positions and our Deputy Sheriff positions."
Maciol says they are losing members of the Sheriff's office to other law enforcement agencies and private sectors.
To apply for a job at Oneida County Sheriff's office visit here. Applicants don't have to be a resident of Oneida County to apply, if you are a resident of any adjoining county you are encouraged to apply.