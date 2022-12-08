Oneida County Sheriff's Office debuts newly redesigned vehicle

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has redesigned one of its vehicles to highlight community programs and organizations.
The office’s community relations coordinator drives the SUV to various events throughout the year. There are logos on the vehicle for autism awareness, domestic violence awareness, the Oneida County Ascend program and others.
"And we felt that it was the prime time, because we have so many positive things going on in the community with the county and with the people in our community, we wanted to make sure that at the same time while he's out there working, we're also advertising to continue to try to get people to become part of our programs and also just to show our support for the programs out in our community,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
On the hood of the vehicle is the U.S. flag and the divisions of the sheriff's office.