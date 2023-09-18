Oneida County Sheriff's Office Swears in New Chief Deputy of Corrections

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony Monday afternoon to swear in a new Chief Deputy of the Corrections Division.
Sheriff Rob Maciol administered the Oath of Office for newly sworn in Chief Deputy of Corrections Mark D. Kinderman.
Kinderman has over 40 years of experience and was previously retired since 2019.
Kinderman spent nearly forty years with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision—having served last as deputy superintendent at both the Marcy Correctional Facility and the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Excitement is an understatement to describe how Chief Deputy Kinderman feels about his new role.
However, he did have conversations with his family members before accepting the role.
"The people that work in this business, corrections I mean, are very underrated and show tremendous courage on a day-to-day basis," Kinderman said.
Kinderman will replace former Chief Deputy Lisa Zurek, who retired last month after beginning her career with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in 1994.