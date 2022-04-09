Oneida County Sheriff's urge residents to lock vehicles at night

DEERFIELD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's ask residents in Deerfield to stay vigilant as multiple vehicle thefts are reported in the area.
Police say four masked suspects made their way through multiple neighborhoods off Walker Road Friday night. The suspects were able to break into several unlocked cars and steal items.
Police say to stay vigilant by removing valuables from cars at night, locking the doors, and calling Oneida County Sheriff's if suspicious activity in the neighborhood occurs.
Oneida County Sheriff's say to call their non-emergency line at 315-736-0141.