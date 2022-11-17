 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion

YMCA TRI-VALLEY

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs.

Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs. 

“This expansion will give us the space needed to promote healthy living and provide opportunities for families to spend quality time together,” Hank Leo, CEO of the greater tri-valley YMCA said. 

To donate to the cause you can call the Oneida YMCA at 315-363-7788 or click this link and follow the prompted questions. You will also be able to see drawings of the expansion plan.

The YMCA is reminding the public that they never turn anyone away for inability to pay for a membership or program. They give out almost $400,000 in financial assistance to those in need.  

