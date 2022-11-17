Oneida YMCA looking for donations to aid expansion

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida branch of the YMCA is looking for contributions to help aid in expansion to accommodate growing programs.
Nov. 29 is 'giving Tuesday' and the Oneida YMCA says it's the perfect opportunity for the community to join forces with the 'Y' and help with their growing programs like archery, pickleball and cancer survivorship programs.
“This expansion will give us the space needed to promote healthy living and provide opportunities for families to spend quality time together,” Hank Leo, CEO of the greater tri-valley YMCA said.
To donate to the cause you can call the Oneida YMCA at 315-363-7788 or click this link and follow the prompted questions. You will also be able to see drawings of the expansion plan.
The YMCA is reminding the public that they never turn anyone away for inability to pay for a membership or program. They give out almost $400,000 in financial assistance to those in need.