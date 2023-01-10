 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oneida YMCA offering physical education program for homeschool families

  • 0
YMCA of the Tri-Valley

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is inviting homeschool families to their 'Home Zone: Homeschool Physical Education' 12-week program. 

The program includes activities like team sports and staff-led games. The sessions begin on Feb. 1 and run every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. through Apr. 19.

“Home Zone is designed to help homeschooled elementary kids between the ages of 5-8 and tweens ages 9-12 play, grow and build lifelong healthy habits,” Oneida YMCA Health and Fitness Coordinator, Madison Robinson said. 

The cost to attend is $60 per person for YMCA members and $75 per person for non-members. You can register online or sign up in person.  

Recommended for you