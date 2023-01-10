Oneida YMCA offering physical education program for homeschool families

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is inviting homeschool families to their 'Home Zone: Homeschool Physical Education' 12-week program.
The program includes activities like team sports and staff-led games. The sessions begin on Feb. 1 and run every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. through Apr. 19.
“Home Zone is designed to help homeschooled elementary kids between the ages of 5-8 and tweens ages 9-12 play, grow and build lifelong healthy habits,” Oneida YMCA Health and Fitness Coordinator, Madison Robinson said.
The cost to attend is $60 per person for YMCA members and $75 per person for non-members. You can register online or sign up in person.