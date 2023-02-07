 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20

  • 0
Oneida YMCA

 

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music."

The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things. 

Additional seminars will include:

  • Twelve Ways to Build Self-Esteem – March 8, 12:30 p.m.
  • Cancer Survivorship: Moving Forward – March 21, 6:30 p.m.
  • Precision Medicine: Using Pharmacogenomics and Nutrigenomics to Guide Your Health – April 6, 12:30 p.m.
  • Getting Prepared for a Healthy Lifestyle – April 18, 12:30 p.m.
  • Healthy Bones for Life: All About Osteoporosis – May 3, 12:30 p.m.

The six-part series is free and open to the publicFood and beverages will also be provided, for more information, click here

Hank Leo

Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Recommended for you