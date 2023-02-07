Oneida YMCA to host new wellness seminars starting Feb. 20

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Branch of the YMCA will host a new series of wellness seminars beginning Feb. 20 with a "Journey Through and Appreciation of American Music."
The presentations begin at 6 pm in the Oneida YMCA conference room, located at 701 Seneca Street. Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be there to present at the first seminar. Leo is a former disc jockey, music collector, historian and has served as an executive producer on several YMCA recording projects, among other things.
Additional seminars will include:
- Twelve Ways to Build Self-Esteem – March 8, 12:30 p.m.
- Cancer Survivorship: Moving Forward – March 21, 6:30 p.m.
- Precision Medicine: Using Pharmacogenomics and Nutrigenomics to Guide Your Health – April 6, 12:30 p.m.
- Getting Prepared for a Healthy Lifestyle – April 18, 12:30 p.m.
- Healthy Bones for Life: All About Osteoporosis – May 3, 12:30 p.m.
The six-part series is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will also be provided, for more information, click here.