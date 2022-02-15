Oneonta parks committee looking for feedback on future of Wilber Park

ONEONTA, N.Y. – The City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Commission is looking for public input on the future of Wilber Park.
The commission has launched a survey to get feedback from the community as they develop a master plan for the park.
The survey is anonymous, but five people who complete the questionnaire will be chosen to receive a free “I Love the Parks” T-shirt. To be eligible for the T-shirt drawing, an email address must be included at the end of the survey.
