Open Farm Day in Madison County to be held in July

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- Open Farm Day will be held in Madison County on Jul. 29, giving an opportunity to farmers to open their doors to the public and showcase what they do.
Farms can offer samples, tours and more from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Open Farm Day. Last year, 31 locations participated from bees to lavender and cheese. Those farms who would like to participate will be able to attend the pre-planning meeting, set for Mar. 7 at the Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension, at 6 p.m. Registration forms will be available as well.
Anyone who would like to participate in Open Farm Day or know someone who may be, are encouraged to attend the meeting and register.