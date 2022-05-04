Open house at Energy Zone in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week

UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Power Authority’s Energy Zone in Utica will hold an open house on Thursday in conjunction with Oneida County Tourism as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The Energy Zone reopened in February after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s free event will be held from 8:30 - 10 a.m.
“We’re excited to showcase our extraordinary facility with our partner attractions in Oneida County and beyond. NYPA’s NY Energy Zone interactive exhibits and 3D movie theater offer a unique experience that combines education with entertainment, as visitors take a powerful journey through the past, present, and future of electricity, and New York State’s part in it. We’re open seven days a week, and always free,” said Joseph Caruso, community affairs manager at NYPA.
There will be refreshments, tours and prize drawings during the open house.
To register for the event, click here.