Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spotted in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was spotted in New Hartford Tuesday, and will remain in the area for the rest of the week.
According to the company website, the Wienermobile will be in New Hartford Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the grand reopening of Price Chopper/Market 32 on Commercial Drive.
After that, the Wienermobile will be at the Rome Price Chopper/Market 32 on Black River Boulevard Friday and Saturday.
Oscar Mayer says it has six “hot dogs on wheels” driving around the country at all times.
Later this month, the Wienermobile will be in Pennsylvania.