Otsego County Fair offers more than just food, fun

MORRIS, N.Y.- The Otsego County Fair kicked off Tuesday in Morris, resuming the six-day stretch of food, vendors and attractions following a pandemic hiatus.
While many look forward to the traditional fare, rides and events, the fair also serves another purpose – to educate today's youth about the importance of agriculture. According to Otsego County 4-H Director Teresa Adell, educating the younger generation is key in keeping the agricultural industry alive and well.
"We eat what we raise. These youths are learning agricultural business at a young age. They're learning how to grow quality meat that goes onto our tables that we eat," Adell said.
Kristi Hartman's son Jacob, who is a member of 4-H, says that teaching kids about caring for animals also teaches them lessons about life.
"They know a lot about birth and death and they know a lot," Hartman said. "They have a lot more street smarts than book smarts, but sometimes that's not a bad thing."
These lessons were on full display around the fairgrounds, with exhibits showcasing participant's animals and other projects showcasing what they have learned. These lessons, according to Adell, can open doors to new careers.
Adell explained that "there's so many different careers in agriculture, so many different avenues to go down and we teach about the different careers."
