Over $3.5 million awarded to local lottery winners

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Someone won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at the Sunoco in Little Falls.
The winning ticket was a $5 Double Triple Cashword.
The $100,000 prize is earned by finding 10 words using the letters at the bottom of the ticket. This is the third-highest prize for this game, which has a grand prize of $300,000.
According to the New York Lottery website, there are still 10 grand prizes and eight $100,000 prizes up for grabs.
The winner's name has not been released since the prize hasn't been officially claimed yet.
A lucky winner from Old Forge was also recently announced. Albert Kiss bought the winning Set For Life ticket at Haver’s Nice ‘N Easy on Route 12 in Barneveld. Kiss won the grand prize, $5,000 a week for life, but opted to take a lump sum of $5 million. After taxes, he received $2,373,193.
As of April 17 when the winner was announced, there were still five Set For Life tickets out there with the top prize.
In October of 2022, the New York Lottery announced a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at Parkway Drugs on French Road. No winner had been announced for several weeks but on Feb. 14, David Nicotera, of Utica, claimed his prize.
Nicotera matched the first five numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 – but didn’t get the Powerball of 13. After taxes, he received $1,302,000.
According to the New York Lottery, Powerball generated over $358 million from 2021 to 2022, and nearly $60 million in Lottery aid was awarded to Oneida County school districts.