Palm Sunday a Day to Celebrate

UTICA, N.Y. - Today begins holy week for Christians. For the first time in nearly two years places of worship were able to gather in person to celebrate.
People gathered at grace Episcopal church in Utica and choirs sang hymns, palms were handed out, and everyone seemed happy to have some sense of normalcy.
“This will be the first one in person that we have done in the three years that I have been here,” Rev. Christine Williams-Belt said. “I got called to Grace Church and then we had Covid so then there were no services in person. So today is the first in person. And it is like the kick off of holy week in a sense so we get to sit here and celebrate the coming of our lord as our king.”
Rev. Williams-Belt says this is an exciting time for the church and that all are welcome to attend services this week and next Sunday on easter.