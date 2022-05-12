 Skip to main content
Paris Hill Barn Rummage Sale to benefit community programs

PARIS, N.Y. – Thousands of donated items are available to purchase at the Paris Hill Barn Rummage Sale, which kicked off Thursday morning.

The sale continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2817 Old State Route 12 in Paris.

The money from the sale helps support community programs.

“All of the proceeds from the rummage sale, which are all reasonably priced, we take as a donation to Three Steeples United and use that money for our community programs like our community breakfast program; we're building a playground for the local children up here,” said Jamie Tuttle, a member of the Three Steeples United council.

Any items that don’t sell will go to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center to help local veterans in need.

