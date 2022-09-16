Participants needed for research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome and needs hundreds of people between the ages of 18 and 65 to participate.
Participants can act as basic role-players for one day between Sept. 20 and 27. Pay is $180.
IARPA will instruct participants on making certain poses to gather data that will ultimately be used to teach computer systems how to recognize certain types of body language and movements.
