Passing of Shillelagh to new 2022 Grand Marshal

UTICA, N.Y. - Tonight the Shillelagh was passed to the 2022 Grand Marshal, Alex Sisti. Sisti has played a huge role in the Irish community from being a committee member of the Great American Irish Festival to performances with The Blarney Rebel Band.
Sisti said, "That makes it sound like there's steps in the ladder, a master plan to get this, it's not it's just what I do, it's things that need doing that I like about and to berecognized for those things, it's pretty cool. But it wasn't a part of a plan, it's just what happened."
Patrick McGrath, co-director of the St. Patrick's Day parade says it's so much more than leading a parade and painting a green line.
"Well someone has to represent the Irish comunity and Russ Brooks says it best every year we nominate a special person who's good enough and who's special enough to represent us as Irish people in Utica. So there's Irish and then there's Utica Irish and we're pretty proud of our Utica Irish heritage here," said McGrath.
The parade may have not happened due to the pandemic, but there was still a Grand Marshal. Nick Durr, who reigned for two years, and never got to lead the parade but still upheld his duty to the Irish community. Durr said passing the Shillengah to Sisti was an honor, but the responsibilites of being Grand Marshal may look a little different.
Durr said, "We still keep the same format... the responsibilities of the Grand Marshal but it's also different and but Al Siste will do a great job he's done a great job in the past. He's done so much for the Irish Community, that you never hear or see so that's why it was so approriate to have him as Grand Marshal for 2022."
After a two year hiatus, people are excited to see the return of the St. Patrick's Day parade and Sisti says he's ready to lead.
Sisti said, "The Grand Marshal is an ambassador, for the entire Irish community you know I have to represent. You know there's some functional things I have to do, just in general. I have to behave for a year, the spotlights on me I have to behave for a year... just an ambasssador for all things Irish."