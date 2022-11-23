 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast

  • Updated
  • 0

Thanksgiving dinner at Cornerstone Church

Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast.

The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.

"We are going to have so much food that we invite anyone to come, so it's a good chance to mix with people you may not get a chance to know. It's a good community-building time," Pastor Ballman said.

The meal will be sponsored by The Hub Eatery and will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church on Plant Street. Over 100 volunteers are signed up to help.

Recommended for you