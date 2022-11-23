Pastor Ballman and church members hosting huge Thanksgiving feast

Utica, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and his church, who helped set up 'Tent City' for the Homeless in Utica, are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast.
The Pastor and his church provide meals to those in need every night regularly but wanted to do something a little more special for the holiday.
"We are going to have so much food that we invite anyone to come, so it's a good chance to mix with people you may not get a chance to know. It's a good community-building time," Pastor Ballman said.
The meal will be sponsored by The Hub Eatery and will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church on Plant Street. Over 100 volunteers are signed up to help.