Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held in New York Mills, honors locals who perished in the attack

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the attack that drew the U.S. into World War Two.
21 ships of the Pacific Fleet were sunk or damaged during the attack, among them, the USS Arizona which lost more than 1,100 crewmen. One of the service members killed on the USS Arizona, Edward Bater was from New York Mills and was remembered at a ceremony Wednesday, at Pulaski Park.
There is a monument at the park that bears Bater's name and a wreath was laid as well. A special presentation to mark the anniversary of the attack was also given as part of the ceremony.
"They died before they lived and the purpose of their death was they woke up the united states and we finally got involved in a war that we freed a lot of people in Europe and Asia.... and the world was a better place in 1945 than 1941 and it started in pearl harbor," Bater's Nephew, Davis DeSantis said.
The monument also lists the names of other service members from New York Mills who were at Pearl Harbor during the attack. In total, more than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack.