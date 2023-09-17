WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- The 2023 Pedal for Autism charity bike ride took place Sunday morning at Woods Valley in Westernville.
The event is held each year by Kelberman, which is a provided of autism services for children, adults, and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York.
The 2023 Pedal for Autism event included a 10, 20 or 30-mile charity bike ride that starts and finishes at Woods Valley. There was also a luncheon for the over 40 participants that began after the ride.
The goal of the event is to enjoy a nice bike ride and to help raise funding for children, adults and their families who receive Kelberman services.
This marks the third year the event has taken place and has raised around $150,000, with this year raising roughly $60,000.
According to members from Kelberman, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism and this event helps promote understanding and awareness of Autism in the local communities.
Adirondack Bank was the lead sponsor for the 2023 event.
