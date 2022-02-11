Pets from Utica's House of Paws to appear in annual Puppy Bowl

UTICA, N.Y. – Two puppies from the House of Paws in Utica will compete with other canines in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl.
Dazzle will compete for Team Ruff while Rob Gronchowski will play for Team Fluff.
The two teams will face off for the Lombarky Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet or Discovery+.
Dazzle and Rob Gronchowski have both been adopted to homes in Little Falls and Rochester, respectively.
House of Paws takes dogs from overpopulated shelters, mostly out-of-state, so they don’t have to be euthanized.
