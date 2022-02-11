 Skip to main content
Pets from Utica's House of Paws to appear in annual Puppy Bowl

Two dogs at the House of Paws in Utica were chosen to compete in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl. Both of the puppies have since been adopted.

UTICA, N.Y. – Two puppies from the House of Paws in Utica will compete with other canines in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl.

Dazzle will compete for Team Ruff while Rob Gronchowski will play for Team Fluff.

Puppy Bowl Dazzle

The two teams will face off for the Lombarky Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet or Discovery+.

Dazzle and Rob Gronchowski have both been adopted to homes in Little Falls and Rochester, respectively.

Puppy Bowl Rob Gronchowski

House of Paws takes dogs from overpopulated shelters, mostly out-of-state, so they don’t have to be euthanized.

To see the dogs still available for adoption at House of Paws, click here.

