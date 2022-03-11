Pierogi sales help St. Volodymyr's raise more than $20,000 for people of Ukraine

UTICA, N.Y. – St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church in Utica has raised more than $20,000 to help the war-torn people of Ukraine, and much of that comes from their pierogi and cabbage roll sales.
The church starts selling pierogis and cabbage rolls every year around this time, but this year, the proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian people fleeing from the Russian invasion.
The volunteers have been working hard to keep up with the high volume of orders, but still had around 200 dozen left from abandoned orders around 3 p.m. Friday. In a post to Facebook, the church said it only accepts pre-orders until the Tuesday before Friday's sale and is limiting walk-ins because of the amount of pre-orders. People can call Friday afternoons to see if any leftover orders are available for sale.
Organizers say the church raised $6,500 Friday afternoon, from food sales and the sale of T-shirts, key chains and other merchandise.
The church is also accepting donations of ingredients, since they plan to keep making their specialties until July. They are in need of flour, butter, bags of onions and potatoes.
Volunteers are welcome to come help with prep work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.