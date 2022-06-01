Planning underway for return of Honor America Days in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome’s Honor America Days celebration will return this summer and planning is well underway, according to Mayor Jacqueline Izzo.
The annual parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. and will begin on upper North James Street. Applications to participate in the parade are available at City Hall or online here.
The Symphoria Pops concert will begin at 8 p.m. at Fort Stanwix National Monument, featuring show tunes, marches, medlies and the 1812 Overture followed by a fireworks display.
The fun will also continue the following weekend with the Rome Rotary Club’s Canal Fest at Bellamy Harbor Park Aug. 5 - 7.