Players of Utica to present 'Glorious' in March

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Players of Utica will present 'Glorious,' the true story of 'the worst singer in the world' on multiple dates in the month of March.
The show is being directed by Art Felshaw and written by Peter Quilter. The show tells the true-life story of Florence Foster Jenkins who held the title of 'world's worst singer' but attracted an audience to her concerts anyway.
Dates for the shows are:
Fridays, Mar. 24 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays, Mar. 25 and April 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Sundays, Mar. 26 and April 2 at 2:00 p.m
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Players of Utica is the oldest continually operating community theatre in the state and one of the five oldest in the entire nation.