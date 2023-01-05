Polly the cockatoo passes away after 53 years at Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is mourning the loss of its cockatoo, Polly, who has been with the zoo for 53 years.
Maluccan cockatoos in captivity typically live to be about 70, and zoo officials estimate Polly was between 70 and 80 years old.
For most of his time at the zoo, Polly was part of the education program and was featured in presentations at schools around the area.
As Polly got older, he retired from the Ambassador Animal Program and has been monitored for age-related medical issues over the past few years.
Zoo officials say Polly’s health quickly deteriorated in December and the animal care team suspects he may have had a stroke around that time. As his health declined, the zoo team made the difficult decision to euthanize him.
“Polly has been a stalwart figure of the Utica Zoo and this was an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said Matt Ardaiolo, Utica Zoo lead keeper. “His quality of life had deteriorated, and he did not appear to have a path to recovery.”
The staff members have many fond memories of Polly, who has seen several faces come through the zoo over the years.
“After being a member of the zoo team for such a long period of time, there any many stories and legends passed among the zoo staff,” said Andria Heath, Utica Zoo executive director. “We hope that members of the community will share their memories of Polly.”
If you have stories about Polly that you would like to share, send them to: allison.snyder@uticazoo.org.
The zoo has also established Polly’s Fund in his memory, which will help support the Utica Zoo Education program and the ZooMobile.
