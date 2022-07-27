Portion of Route 365 renamed to honor Korean War veterans

A portion of Route 365 in Rome was dedicated to Korean War veterans on Wednesday following approval by the state legislature.
The Oneida County Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway honors those who served during the conflict from 1950 - 1953.
Local leaders and veterans organizations attended Wednesday’s ceremony where the sign that will be displayed along the highway was unveiled.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, whose father is a Korean War veteran, helped to pass the legislation, along with Sen. Joe Griffo, R-47.
The Korean War is referred to as the "forgotten war" because it is often overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War.
"It is very important that we recognize and remember our veterans and in particular, today, as we honor the Korean War 69 years...and, as it has been mentioned, its the forgotten war," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. "No war should be forgotten ever, no war should carry that name. And as we stand here today, we don't. We recognize, we honor as Oneida County does proudly honor all of our veterans."
Buttenschon and Griffo attended Wednesday's dedication, and former NEWSChannel 2 anchor, Bill Worden, served as master of ceremonies.