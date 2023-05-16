 Skip to main content
President of Oneida County Tourism moving on after 14 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Blazosky

UTICA, N.Y. – The president of Oneida County Tourism (OCT) will be leaving the organization next month, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Kelly Blazosky has worked at OCT for 14 years, during which time she led the staff and managed daily affairs for the organization.

"It's been an honor and a pleasure to serve our community and be a steward of the organization over the past 14 years,” Blazosky said. “Many thanks to the Board of Directors, the staff, and local stakeholders who have been extremely supportive of my leadership of the organization and our team's work as the official tourism promotion agency for Oneida County, as well as our role as a key partner in raising awareness and visitation to the destinations of the Central New York Region.”

Blazosky is leaving her role due to the expansion and relocation of her family's company.

The OCT Board of Directors has already started searching for her replacement. Interested candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to: board@oneidacountytourism.com.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

