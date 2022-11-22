Price Chopper/Market 32 raises more than $67,000 for American Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Price Chopper/Market 32 raised $67,796 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program in September.
During the month-long initiative, the supermarket partnered with the organization to ask customers to round up their order totals to the nearest dollar. That extra money would then be donated. The supermarket also contributed $10,000.
The Red Cross responds to almost 64,000 disasters every year and 95% of the workers are volunteers.
"Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow. Price Chopper/Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it's needed most. We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers" said Kevin Coffey, regional CEO of American Red Cross, eastern New York region.
The donations help the Red Cross provide assistance to those displaced by fires or affected by natural disasters, among other things.