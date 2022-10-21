Proceeds from 2022 Ukrainian Festival to help those in war-torn Ukraine

UTICA, N.Y. – St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church kicked off its annual Ukrainian Festival on Friday with food, live entertainment and exhibits for all to enjoy.
The menu includes pierogies, cabbage rolls, kielbasa and borshch, as well as authentic desserts.
The church is aiming to raise money for the people of war-torn Ukraine.
“We are shooting for $200,000 by the end of the year. A big portion of it, hopefully, will be from the festival so we encourage people to please come and support us as you have in the past, it is a humanitarian effort, put a lot of effort into it but once again it is for a good cause to help the people in desperate need,” said Zyn Jackiw, chair of the festival.
The event takes place in the Ukrainian Auditorium at 6 Cottage Place Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.