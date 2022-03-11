Proctor students take the stage maskless for the first time

UTICA, N.Y. - Keeping the art's alive during the pandemic was a challenge. People have seen Broadway cancel shows, actors play roles from home and even a few attempts to put on productions with masks.
Proctor students not only persevered but did a show without COVID restrictions. The two-year hiatus with just a few mask-required productions is over, Proctor High School drama club is back.
Students in the Proctor drama department were able to lose the mask and capture the audience with their talents while performing Les Misérables.
Diamonte Jiacovelli, Senior Class Treasurer said having productions helps bring money in to keep the drama department funded and the arts alive.
Jiacovelli said, "So when people turn up it actually increases bigger shows and more revenue and more costume, right now it's pretty low on the budget because of COVID we weren't able to do a lot but do to the fact that now people are coming now that the pandemic is slowing down it's increasing everything."
The ability to adjust to this new normal wasn't easy. Anthony Testa, a member of the drama club, says facial expressions are important in engaging with one another because it helps with connecting with the audience and stage members.
Testa said, "The audiences they truly make it worth the acting experience because when you have an audience that's cheering you on....when you have an audience that's just wild out there they really tend to develop a sense of a positive energy towards the actor and it just makes us want to work ten times harder to achieve a better show and a better performance for all those out in the audience."
For some students, this will be their last year taking the Proctor stage. Joshua Zayas, the father of the lead actor in the play, says seeing his daughter performing, especially without COVID restriction, is a special moment to him.
Zayas said, "I was tearing up that first solo she had It's crazy knowing that it is her last time and she's doing so good."
The Proctor Drama Club is a student-run organization and is funded by performances and shows throughout the year.