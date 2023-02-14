 Skip to main content
Quartet serenades sweethearts on Valentine's Day

A local quartet is available Feb. 14 and 15 to sing to that special valentine.

A local barbershop quartet offers a unique gift this Valentine’s Day – a serenade for your sweetheart.

Singers from the New Horizons Chorus can perform their singing valentines at homes, workplaces, restaurants, retirement communities or other locations.

The packages start at $45 and include two sweetheart songs, a personalized card, a flower and a box of chocolates.

The quartet will be performing Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To book a singing valentine, call Art at 315-525-9621 or Matt at 315-269-4122.

