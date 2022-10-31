RACC hosting 34th annual Holiday House

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) is hosting its 34th annual Holiday House, this November.
The Holiday House has merchandise from more than 35 artisans and local small businesses available and proceeds from the event benefit the RACC’s programs.
"Holiday House is a favorite event for all of us here at the RACC. It’s nice to see the house decorated for the season and we look forward to welcoming our fellow Romans to shop and enjoy the beauty of the house," Executive Director at RACC, Jason Tockey said.
Admission costs $10 per person on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Ladies' night will be held Nov. 18. Each ticket includes a raffle ticket as well.
The $5 shopping dates are:
Saturday, 11/12 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 11/13 12-4 p.m.
Friday, 11/18 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, 11/19 11 a.mm- 5 p.m.
Sunday, 11/20 12-4 p.m.
Coppercino’s will offer a café during shopping hours which will be located in the RACC’s Carriage House. Santa will also make a special appearance on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m.
The RACC welcomes artists to exhibit their works in the galleries or perform there. They offer a wide range of programming and services to the public.