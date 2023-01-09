Raffle winner headed to the Super Bowl thanks to The Root Farm

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The ultimate sports weekend raffle in support of the Root Farm in Sauquoit, took place Monday night.
Joanie Grande alongside Olympian, Erin Hamlin, along with Roger and Alexis from the Root Farm drew the lucky winner, Pat Galer of Whitesboro. Galer won a trip to the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open golf tournament along with $1,000.
The Root Farm relies on donations to support its programs and helps them to provide learning experiences. If you didn't get a chance to buy tickets and want to support the farm, you can visit their home page to make a donation.