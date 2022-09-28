Rain doesn’t stop hundreds from participating in Ride for Missing Children

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Rain didn’t stop hundreds of riders from heading on an 80-mile journey Wednesday morning for the 24th annual Ride for Missing Children.
The ride started at Sauquoit Valley Elementary School just before 8 a.m. The ride starts and ends in Sauquoit in memory of Sara Anne Wood, a Sauquoit student who was abducted in 1993 when she was 13 years old. Wednesday’s event started with a silent tribute to Sara as riders passed a memorial set up in her honor.
The annual ride raises money for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“They're sending a message to the parents of missing children that we will never stop searching for your missing child. We will never give up hope for your missing child, and we will never forget your missing child,” said Frank Williams, organizer and guest speaker.
The ride is scheduled to finish around 5 p.m. at the Sauquoit Valley High School.