Rally held in Utica in recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility

UTICA, N.Y. – A rally was held in Utica Friday evening in recognition of International Transgender Day of Visibility.
The transgender rights rally was hosted by the Oneida County Pride Association, a nonprofit that brings members of the LGBTQ+ community together to share information and resources. The group also focuses on fighting inequities and laws that affect their community.
After the rally, participants were invited to The Otherside to discuss how to spread awareness and work toward positive changes in the community.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a proclamation Friday recognizing March 31, 2023, as Transgender Day of Visibility in New York.
"Today and every day, my message to the transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming community is this: we see you, we value you, and you are welcome in New York no matter what,” said Hochul.
State landmarks will be lit pink, white and blue Friday night, which are the colors of the transgender flag.