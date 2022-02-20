RCSD Board Vice President Tanya Davis accused of violating district's standards of conduct

ROME, N.Y. - NewsChannel 2 confirmed with Rome City School District school board President John Nash that formal complaints have been filed with the district regarding alleged violation of the district's standards of conduct by board Vice President Tanya Davis. The investigation alleges Davis yelled at a player and at coaches during a high school basketball game on January 25.
School Superintendent Peter Blake also confirmed with NewsChannel 2 that a formal complaint has been filed, but says the district itself has no purview over the school board.
Nash said the board met with their attorney and authorized the initiation of an investigation. They hope to complete the investigation in the next couple of weeks, interviewing witnesses who were at the game.
Close to 500 signatures have been collected on a change-dot-org petition circulating on social media. The petition calls for a vote and a public hearing in the case.
Nash said it's not a part of the procedure but the board will disclose the results of the investigation and could vote on the findings in the investigation but there will not be a public vote.
NewsChannel 2 reached out to Davis regarding the allegations in which she declined to comment.