Recue Mission taking donations for coat give-away

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a limit of 1 coat, 1 hoodie, 1 hat and 1 pair of gloves available per person. Parents will also need to bring child benefit card IDs for each child.
If you are not a person in need of these items and would like to donate instead, the Rescue Mission is in need of coats, hats and gloves for women and girls. They can be brought to the community service entrance of their West Street Apartment Complex, at 1013 West Street, Utica, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. until Noon on Friday.
For more information, call 315-735-1645 ext. 2220.