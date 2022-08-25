Red panda cub returns home to Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – A red panda cub born at the Utica Zoo three years ago has come back home after she was transferred to Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago last year.
Mei Lin and her brother, Xiaobo, were born in 2019 to the zoo’s two red panda mates, Ming Yue and Muse.
Both Mei Lin and Xiabo were sent to another zoo in 2021 after they matured enough to breed.
Sadly, in 2021, Mei Lin’s parents died unexpectedly within two months of each other and the zoo has been without a red panda exhibit since.
The zoo announced Mei Lin’s return on Thursday, saying she has officially moved into her habitat in the Forever Forests section of the zoo.
Mei Lin was returned based on new Species Survival Plan recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
According to the zoo, red pandas are native to Nepal, China, Myanmar, India and Bhutan and are considered endangered in their natural habits.