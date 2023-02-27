 Skip to main content
Registration now open for 'Grateful for Graham' 5K

Grateful for Graham

UTICA, N.Y. -- Registration for the second annual 'Grateful for Graham' 5K run/walk is now open and Jones Elementary will be holding an event to bring awareness to Epidermolysis Bullosa, a life-threatening, rare genetic disorder that affects the skin.

On Apr. 6 the school will hold an assembly and kid's walk to help bring awareness to the disease which currently has no treatment or cure. One of the therapists from Jones Elementary will attend the event with her son, Graham Robertello, who suffers from the disease.

On Apr. 29 at 9 a.m. at the Route 840 Trail in New Hartford, the trailhead by BOCES on Middle Settlement Road, the 5K run and walk, named after Graham, will start at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $25 per person and can be done online. All the money raised by the event will go directly to the Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Research Partnership.

