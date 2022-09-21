Registration open for 30th annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon

CLINTON, N.Y. – Registration opened Wednesday for the 30th annual Wiggle Waggle Walk-a-Thon to benefit Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society.
Registrants are invited to walk with their pets on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kirkland Town Park in Clinton from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be food trucks, vendors, music and raffles at the event.
A minimum donation of $25 is required to register. Those who donate $50 or more will receive a free T-shirt and digital photo with their pet.
The Staffworks Fund matches all of the proceeds.
Pets must be on a leash and owners should bring a current certificate of rabies vaccination.
Anyone looking to participate can register online here until Friday at 5 p.m.