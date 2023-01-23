Registration open for snowshoe races in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The MV Golf and Event Center will be hosting its first winter festival, 'Freeze Fest & Snowshoe Race' on Feb. 11.
Individuals will be able to race either a 5K, 10K or 15K along the golf course. Racers and spectators can both part in the event. Those who don't want to race can still enjoy activities. Live music will be offered and played throughout the day. There will also be bonfires, outdoor/indoor bars, food, cornhole and an ice golf contest.
There will also be lots to do for children, who can take part in cardboard sledding, a short snowshoe run, do-it-yourself ice cream, smore's and more.
Those who want to take part in a race can register by clicking here or register the day of, starting at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25 for those who sign up before February 5, and increases to $30 after that date. Runners who sign up by midnight on Jan. 28 will receive a race shirt.