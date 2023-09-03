Release The Quackin: Over 3,000 Rubber Ducks Set Sail In Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Over 3,000 rubber ducks were released into the Moose River on Sunday.
The event is known as the CAP-PY Duck Derby and it began in 2010. LivingADK is the host each year and thousands of rubber ducks have set sail in Old Forge for the last 13 years.
Each year, individuals can adopt a single duck for $5, or a "flock of 5" ducks for $20. Each duck has a number on it and if your duck finishes inside the top 19, you win a prize that was donated by various local business owners.
Each rubber duck is collected at the end of the event by volunteers.
In addition to the Labor Day weekend Duck Derby, those in attendance treated themselves to music, grilled hotdogs, face painting, corn hole and other forms of excitement.
Robin Hill, who is the executive director of LivingADK, said that this year was one of the biggest they've had for the Duck Derby, which is one of the biggest fundraiser events in Old Forge each year.
All proceeds donated go toward LivingADK in their mission to "promote healthy, vibrant, and growing communities in the West Central Adirondacks."
For more information about the non-profit, you can visit their website here.