Remote Control car racing comes to Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Racers lined the tracks and competed for National Championships on Sunday, but it might not be what you think.
Pemberton Raceworks brought the Remote Control Racing National Championships to Accelerate Sports in Whitesboro.
"We've traveled the country for 35 years, and we wanted to bring championship oval racing to central New York. We're having a great time, trying to win some National Championships. It's the biggest National Championship ever held for this sport, and it's right here in town," Pemberton Raceworks Owner, Steve Pemberton, said.
It's the first time any RC Racing event has taken place in the area outside of Rome. The surface for these races, according to Pemberton, is ideal for it.
"Having the ability to be here at Accelerate with flat basketball courts to race on has been great," Pemberton said.
Off the track, Pemberton Raceworks tries to find something to donate the proceeds of their 50/50 raffles to everytime they host an event. In this championship, it was to help the people of Ukraine and St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Utica.
"We do a little bit to help people out, but every little bit counts," Pemberton said.
Steve and Eric Salvas came all the way from Montreal, Canada, to race in Whitesboro. When they heard about the cause, they knew that it was important to donate.
"We have trophies and bragging rights for races, but we're a big family. Whenever there's an issue like there is in Ukraine, we try to help as much as we can," Salvas said.