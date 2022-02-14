Remsen Barn Festival in need of more vendors

REMSEN, N.Y. – Organizers are still looking for about 40 more vendors for the annual Remsen Barn Festival – or they may have to cancel.
If enough vendors aren’t secured, the event can’t happen. Barb Donley, one of the organizers, says the pandemic played a part in the shortfall.
“A lot of vendors because of COVID are no longer doing it. A lot of vendors were older; over 43 years doing barn festival plus there are other regulations and stuff that people will have to meet and we don't know what they will be because we don't know where we will be standing with COVID,” she said.
Donley and other organizers are scheduled to meet next week to consider applicants postmarked by Feb. 15.
The Remsen Barn Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 - 25.
Any vendors interested in applying can click here.