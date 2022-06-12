Remsen High School Reunion Celebrates 108th Alumni Banquet

REMSEN, N.Y. - The Remsen High School 108th Reunion brought hundreds of people from near and far back under the same roof Saturday afternoon.
Graduates from classes 1938 to 2022 are celebrated in the Remsen High School Gymnasium.
Several guest speakers, food, and a live band were on the program for graduates to enjoy.
Among the graduates, was 102-year-old Burlie Jones Pugh who graduated in 1938. Organizers say Pugh has come to every class reunion for the last 50 years.
Pugh said it was nice to see the 2022 graduates stick with it and get their degrees.
“It's a really good school. It's really nice to see them go through," said Pugh.
The Remsen Central School District mission statement says it promotes active lifelong unity and strives for advanced education through scholarships.