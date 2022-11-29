Remsen's 'Christmas in the Village Weekend' begins Dec. 9

REMSEN, NY -- Christmas in the Village Weekend at the Remsen Arts Center will take place from Dec. 9-11.
The event will feature many fun activities for you and your family to take part in, including:
Friday: 5:15 p.m lighting of the Christmas tree, 5:25pm hot chocolate and cookies, 5:45-6:15 p.m. Christmas caroling with Dominic Fiacco on piano.
Saturday: 7 p.m. Remsen Community Band will perform a traditional Christmas program the audience can sing-along to.
Sunday: 7 p.m. Remsen Community Choir will perform carols, highlights from the Messiah, and a sing-along.
This family-friendly holiday weekend will take place at 9627 Main Street in Remsen. All events are free with donations accepted.