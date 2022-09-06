Renovations planned at Valley View Golf Course clubhouse as part of Utica Prosperity Initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – The Bertolini Clubhouse at Valley View Golf Course in Utica is getting a makeover as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative.
An expansion is planned, which will add about 6,000 square feet to the 22,500-square-foot facility, making extra space for the main entrance and parking lot. An elevator will also be put in on the main upper floor.
The project also includes the construction of a new grill room and bar for golfers, more restrooms, space for golf simulators, new windows, a new roof and a patio area with a fireplace.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the city to upgrade the facility and amenities at Bertolini Clubhouse. When I speak to our golfers, they love Valley View Golf Course but repeatedly express the need for better amenities. This investment will provide such assets and foster continued sustainability for the golf course,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
All of the updated areas will be handicap accessible.
The $2 million renovation project is supported in large part by federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Bidding for the project will begin Sept. 13 and continue through Oct. 6, with a winner expected to be chosen on Oct. 13.
The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023.