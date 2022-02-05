Representatives from the Dominican Republic Consulate help locals

UTICA, N.Y. - The Dominican Republic flags were flying high with representatives from the consulate assisting with a variety of paperwork in Utica.
The help ran the gamut from vaccination paperwork, passports, birth certificates, and legal work for Dominicans here in the Utica area.
Elvin Tineo, Director of Operation of Dominican Consulate said there is a huge need for the service that was only available at the New York City Consulate.
Tineo said, "For some Dominicans, they work and they have low income. For them, going to the city is like losing one day of work and spending money on parking and taking time off work." Tineo added, "We as the government of the Dominican Republic are trying to make it better for our people and be there for them."
More than 100 people received help from the Consulate. Representatives say this is the first time members from the consulate came to Utica, but it won't be the last.